Making refugee resettlement work for Queensland: Refugee Alternatives Conference comes to Brisbane

As Queensland continues to help resettle refugees in regional areas, hundreds of experts – including many with refugee experience – will convene in Brisbane this week to forge alternatives for refugee and asylum policy.

Refugee Alternatives 2020 will take place on 13-14th February and is organised by the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA), this year in partnership with the Queensland University of Technology (QUT). CEO Paul Power said, “We’re delighted to bring Refugee Alternatives to Brisbane this year. Queensland is home to thousands of people from refugee backgrounds, and the recent focus on regional resettlement means the state will be hosting larger numbers of new Australians in the years to come. At Refugee Alternatives 2020, we will look closely at what this means for regional areas of the state, in a panel session featuring the Mayor of Toowomba, Paul Antonio, in conversation with people with lived refugee experience. ”

Regional resettlement is just one of many topics to be deliberated at the conference. The two-day event will examine the successes and failures of refugee policy and practice around the world and develop new alternatives for Australia and further afield.

The conference will cover a variety of additional topics including:

Community refugee sponsorship

Refugee-led advocacy

Political advocacy

Queer displacements

Ethical media representation

Transitioning into work in Australia

Access to mental health services

Asia-Pacific refugee advocacy

Navigating the criminal justice system

Performance from Brisbane-based group Voices of Colour.

Speakers will travel from across Australia and beyond and include academics; policy-makers; campaigners; advocates; government representatives; UNHCR representatives; journalists; NGOs; advocates and more. There is a strong focus on refugee-led advocacy at the event, with 60% of speakers having first-hand experience of seeking asylum.

To view the full program including side events and performances, click here.

If you would like to interview a conference representative or speaker, or for a media pass, please contact Laura Stacey on 0488 035 535.