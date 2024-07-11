Letter to the Minister for Home Affairs regarding urgent intervention required for refugees in PNG

The ongoing situation faced by refugees and asylum seekers in Papua New Guinea (PNG) remains a pressing humanitarian crisis. In February 2024 Paul Power, CEO of the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA), sent an urgent letter to the Minister for Home Affairs, the Hon Clare O’Neil MP, highlighting the critical circumstances and appealing for immediate intervention.

Read the letter here:

The Dire Situation in PNG

Refugees in PNG, many of whom were placed there under Australia’s offshore processing policy, continue to face severe challenges. The deteriorating safety and security in Port Moresby, exacerbated by the deadly riots in January 2024, have significantly impacted their lives. These riots targeted foreign-owned businesses, including those run by refugees, leading to an increase in trauma and depression among the affected individuals.

Furthermore, the cessation of financial support from the Australian Government, initially provided to the PNG Government, has left many refugees without essential services. Reports of misappropriation of funds by officials and contractors in PNG have worsened the situation, resulting in a complete halt of aid. Many refugees and asylum seekers now face extreme despair and hopelessness, with a significant number unable to meet their basic needs.

Sister Jane Keogh has been a tireless advocate for the families in PNG, working diligently to raise both funds and awareness about their dire situation. Her efforts have been instrumental in highlighting the plight of these refugees and asylum seekers. She was recognised for her advocacy by being appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia by the Govenor-General in June this year.

The Role of the Refugee Council of Australia

In response to this crisis, RCOA, supported by Australians, has raised funds to sponsor refugees to Canada under the “Operation Not Forgotten” initiative. Despite these efforts, the ongoing crisis in PNG threatens the welfare of those awaiting resettlement, raising concerns about their ability to settle successfully in their new homes.

Paul Power’s letter to Minister O’Neil emphasised the importance of providing adequate support to these refugees prior to their resettlement. The letter also highlighted the need for immediate action to address the humanitarian needs of those remaining in PNG, including the reinstatement of financial assistance, enhanced security measures, and expedited resettlement processes.

Minister O’Neil’s Response

In her response, Minister O’Neil acknowledged the significant role RCOA has played in advocating for refugees and asylum seekers in PNG. She recognised the substantial efforts made by RCOA and its partners to support the ongoing welfare of individuals in PNG. Minister O’Neil also noted that the Australian Government is working closely with the PNG Government to assess the situation and determine the need for additional support.

Minister O’Neil expressed her appreciation for RCOA’s consistent advocacy and fundraising efforts, acknowledging that the current state of some individuals in PNG might undermine resettlement efforts. She assured that the Australian Government is committed to working with resettlement partners, including New Zealand and Canada, to prioritise these cases.

Following this letter, the Australian Government announced that it will provide additional funds to PNG to support those who remain.

