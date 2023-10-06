Letter to Minister for Immigration on Reform of Protection Visa Process

On 6 October 2023, CEO of the Refugee Council of Australia, Paul Power, wrote to Hon Andrew Giles MP, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs on the announcement to address delays in the onshore protection visa process. The letter welcomed the recent announcements to increase funding to process applications and to provide legal assistance. We also raised our concerns for those who have no remaining option other than seeking ministerial intervention.
