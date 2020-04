Legal definitions for lawyers

This factsheet is provided by Refugee Advice & Casework Service , a legal organisation that helps refugees in New South Wales. It was last updated in November 2019.

This fact sheet explains some parts of the law about who is a refugee and what is ‘complementary protection’.

This fact sheet does not explain all parts of the law. This fact sheet explains the law that applies to visa applications made on or after 16 December 2014.

