Refugee Council of Australia
Kateryna argyrou
2022 June speakers

Kateryna Argyrou

18 July 2022
Kateryna Argyrou is an investment analyst at Maple-Brown Abbott (MBA), a leading Australian fund manager with over $10bn in assets under management. Kateryna is responsible for the firm’s Real Estate portfolio. Prior to MBA, Kateryna was the Head of Australian Real Estate equities research at Credit Suisse.

Kateryna was born in Ukraine, spent her childhood in Canada, and moved to Australia 10 years ago. She graduated with honours from the George Washington University and the London School of Economics. In her volunteering capacity, Kateryna is Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) and a Co-Founder and NSW Representative of the Australia-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce (AUCC).

