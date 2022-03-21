Refugee Council of Australia
Jasmina bajraktarevic hayward
2022 March speakers

Jasmina Bajraktarevic-Hayward

21 March 2022
Jasmina came to Australia in 1993 as a refugee from Bosnia-Herzegovina. She is a Social Worker (Hon 1, University Medal) and the Community Services Coordinator at STARTTS. Jasmina’s involvement in the refugee field dates back to 1991, when she became involved in work with Bosnian refugees in Croatia through “Suncokret-Centre for Grassroots Relief Work”, an implementing partner of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Jasmina commenced her work at STARTTS in the position of Counsellor/Project Officer (communities of former Yugoslavia) in 1994 and remained in the position until 1999 when she took on the role of a Team Leader at Singleton Safe Haven. She has been in the position of Community Services Coordinator since 2000. Her knowledge and expertise range from individual trauma counselling, through groupwork and community development to management and staff supervision.

Jasmina is the current president of the Refugee Council of Australia.

 

