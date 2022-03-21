Refugee Council of Australia
Hafsar tameesuddin
2022 March speakers

Hafsar Tameseuddin

21 March 2022
1 min read

Hafsar is a former Rohingya Refugee from Myanmar based in New Zealand. She has been an advocate for the rights of refugees, stateless people and gender equality for more than a decade. While she was in Malaysia as a refugee, she worked with Rohingya and other refugee communities from Myanmar in responding and prevention of SGBV including child marriages. She is a steering committee member of APNOR and New Zealand country coordinator of Free Rohingya Coalition [FRC] and acting Chair of APRRN. She also consults and works with the grassroot Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, Malaysia and Myanmar.

 

