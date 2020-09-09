Fatma’s Story: A Family Left Behind

Fatma is a mother of four children, including Jasmin. Both Fatma and her partner lost work when Covid-19 hit Australia, and being in the process of seeking asylum, none of her family are eligible for support from the Federal government.

They are now struggling to make ends meet and pay their basic costs.

We are advocating for the government to ensure #NoChildLeftBehind during the pandemic, and provide families like Fatma’s the support they need to get through these challenging times. Learn more about the campaign and get involved: nochildleftbehind.com.au