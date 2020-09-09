Refugee Council of Australia
Fatma image
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Home > Resources > Films > Fatma’s Story: A Family Left Behind
Take actionFilmsNews

Fatma’s Story: A Family Left Behind

9 September 2020
1 min read

Fatma is a mother of four children, including Jasmin. Both Fatma and her partner lost work when Covid-19 hit Australia, and being in the process of seeking asylum, none of her family are eligible for support from the Federal government.

They are now struggling to make ends meet and pay their basic costs.

We are advocating for the government to ensure #NoChildLeftBehind during the pandemic, and provide families like Fatma’s the support they need to get through these challenging times. Learn more about the campaign and get involved: nochildleftbehind.com.au

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

You may also like

Join the movement!

We need you to show our government that Australia cares about refugees. Help us by joining the movement so we can protect refugees, not punish them.

Find what you want

  • Category

  • Topic