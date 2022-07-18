Refugee Council of Australia
2022 June speakers

Fatma Mohamed

18 July 2022
Fatma is community worker with qualifications in community development and social welfare. For over 25 years she has worked with the new and emerging communities in numerous roles in NGOS and both local and state government.  

As a volunteer, Fatma works tirelessly for the well-being of African women and children. She is the co-founder of Somali Welfare & Cultural Association (SWCA), a voluntary community organisation that works towards building community capacity for African refugee and migrants in Western Sydney.  

For Fatma working with refugees is a passion that has enriched her life fully.

