Meet one of our Face to Face Speakers – George

George Najarian, also known as “Ginger George” is an award winning Armenian refugee from Syria. He has educated thousands of Australian community members about refugees, raised more than $12,000 and launched two scholarships for refugees.

He is also a public figure and been on different TV and radio shows such as “Go Back Where You Came From” on SBS and “The Drum” on the ABC. He volunteers with seven different organisations such as the Red Cross, Settlement Services International and Sydney Alliance where he advocates and represents refugee communities.

His passion is speaking publicly and advocating for refugees. George is a speaker on Refugee Council’s Face to Face program that aims at building social cohesion and address negative perceptions about refugees and people seeking asylum.

Face to Face is the Refugee Council’s school education program that aims to foster greater understanding and empathy of the refugee experience. You can read more about the program here.