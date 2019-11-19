fbpx
Refugee Council of Australia
Home > News > Meet one of our Face to Face Speakers – George
News

Meet one of our Face to Face Speakers – George

19 November 2019
1 min read
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

George Najarian, also known as “Ginger George” is an award winning Armenian refugee from Syria. He has educated thousands of Australian community members about refugees, raised more than $12,000 and launched two scholarships for refugees.

He is also a public figure and been on different TV and radio shows such as “Go Back Where You Came From” on SBS and “The Drum” on the ABC. He volunteers with seven different organisations such as the Red Cross, Settlement Services International and Sydney Alliance where he advocates and represents refugee communities.

His passion is speaking publicly and advocating for refugees. George is a speaker on Refugee Council’s Face to Face program that aims at building social cohesion and address negative perceptions about refugees and people seeking asylum.

Face to Face is the Refugee Council’s school education program that aims to foster greater understanding and empathy of the refugee experience. You can read more about the program here.

You may also like

News

Face-to-Face Speakers Bureau

Print thisThe Face to Face/Refugee Speakers Bureau is a unique series of facilitated, interactive sessions held in organisations, where refugee speakers share their personal, powerful stories. The program raises...

2 October 2019

Join the movement!

We need you to show our government that Australia cares about refugees. Help us by joining the movement so we can protect refugees, not punish them.

Come to Australia’s national refugee conference

Refugee Alternatives Banner Save the Date

Find what you want

  • Category

  • Topic