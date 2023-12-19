About the Consultations on Resettlement and Complementary Pathways

About the CRCP

The Consultations on Resettlement and Complementary Pathways (CRCP) (formerly known as the Annual Tripartite Consultations on Resettlement, or ATCR) is the most important multilateral forum for UNHCR, States, NGOs, private sector representatives, academics and refugees to come together to discuss and advance resettlement issues of common interest.

As the gap between global resettlement needs and available places grows, the CRCP is a forum to promote and develop new and innovative ways to solve problems and combine resources to improve resettlement and complementary pathways for refugees. Since 1995, this annual event has provided an opportunity to address a wide range of policy and procedural matters, including advocacy, capacity building and operational support.

The CRCP involves one main Geneva-based meeting a year and at least one interim working group meeting. Interim meetings, known as the Working Group on Resettlement (WGR), focus on specific themes of interest to the CRCP network.

For many years, CRCP chairs have opted to host a WGR meeting in their own country focused on post-arrival settlement and integration. This was an idea that was first introduced by RCOA and the Australian Government when we last co-chaired, with a WGR meeting held in Melbourne in February 2012.

2024 CRCP: Solutions in Action

In June 2023, Australia took over from Ireland as the country chair of the CRCP. The Government of Australia, represented by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), is the State Chair and RCOA is the NGO Co-Chair. RCOA and DHA will work collaboratively with UNHCR and the CRCP Refugee Advisory Group to plan the 2023-24 program of events.

The overarching theme of the 2024 CRCP is: Solutions in Action: Advancing the 2030 Roadmap. This theme references UNHCR’s strategy to grow resettlement and complementary pathways for refugees outlined in Third Country Solutions for Refugees: Roadmap 2030

This theme provides an opportunity to focus on the expansion of resettlement as well as how emerging complementary pathways can contribute to more durable solutions for refugees. As labour mobility, education pathways and community sponsorship programs and pilots are introduced, explored or embedded in different countries – including in Australia – the need for shared learnings, innovations, coordination and efficiencies becomes greater.