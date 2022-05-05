Refugee Council of Australia
Share your views on Australia’s refugee settlement programs

5 May 2022
The Department of Home Affairs is currently reviewing Australia’s settlement programs for refugees.

This is an opportunity to share your views on Australia’s settlement programs, including the Humanitarian Settlement Program (HSP), the Settlement Engagement and Transition Support (SETS) Program and the the Australian Cultural Orientation (AUSCO) Program.

What works well? What needs improvement? What recommendations do you have?

Your feedback will help inform the advocacy work of the National Refugee-led Advisory and Advocacy Group (NRAAG) and the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA). We will raise your concerns in our submission and ongoing advocacy with the Australian Government.

These events are only for people with a lived experience as refugees, and we particularly invite those who have participated in settlement programs in the last five years.

ONLINE
6pm – 7:30, 16 May
Register via Zoom

IN PERSON at STARTTS
Auburn, NSW, 6pm – 7:30, 17 May
Register via Eventbrite

Places are limited to 20 people, so please RSVP

