The City of Clarence is Tasmania’s second largest city, with a population of more than 55,000 people. Located in the south east of Tasmania and situated on the eastern shore of the Derwent River, the city is ideally located in the economic gateway between the air and seaports of southern Tasmania, at the hub of the expanding south east region.

The diverse Clarence environment is framed by 191 kilometres of dramatic coastal landforms and boasts a number of bush reserves and historic sites. More than one-third of the area in Clarence is natural bushland, including the Meehan Range, which spans the full length of the city.

The values of our natural landscape, together with world-class sporting facilities, enable residents and visitors to enjoy diverse recreational opportunities in Clarence on sea, land and in the bush.

Clarence City Council acknowledges the Tasmanian Aboriginal People as the Traditional Owners and ongoing custodians of lutruwita, Tasmania and the first people to live on, and care for, the country now know as the City of Clarence.

Clarence City Council values diversity and encourages equity and inclusiveness; where people of all ages and abilities have the opportunity to enjoy quality of life. We recognise, celebrate and support cultural diversity through a range of cultural programs, activities and events; including our biennial World Games Day which is a vibrant celebration of games, sport, food, music, arts and culture from around the world. Clarence City Council has collaborated with our neighbouring councils in the greater Hobart area on Harmony Day and Harmony Week activities for a number of years; and is a member of the Networking for Harmony group which is promoting opportunities for local government to foster and celebrate racial harmony in Greater Hobart. Clarence City Council is a signatory to the Racism it Stops with Me campaign and in 2020 Clarence City Council joined the Welcoming Cities network.

Council has identified inclusion and celebration of diversity as key focus areas, strategies and goals in our social plans that guide our work. These include our: Youth; Age Friendly Clarence; Community Health and Wellbeing; Cultural Arts and History; Events; and Community Safety Plans.