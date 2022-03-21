Chris Sidoti is a human rights lawyer, advocate and teacher. He is a member of the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar. He has been a commissioner on UN human rights investigations, including on Myanmar and currently on Palestine and Israel. He has been Australian Human Rights Commissioner (1995-2000) and Australian Law Reform Commissioner (1992-1995). He has also worked in non-government organisations, including the International Service for Human Rights, in Geneva, the Human Rights Council of Australia and the Australian Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace. He is a member of the board of St Francis Social Service.