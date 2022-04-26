Can you take action for the Federal Election?

The government has called the 2022 Federal Election, and we’re using this critical time to push for change for refugees and people seeking asylum in Australia.

We’re hoping you can help us.

We’re trying to have conversations with as many election candidates as we can, and we’re hoping you can support our work.

This will build on the momentum created by the recent, positive announcements for refugees – the New Zealand deal finally going ahead, 16,500 places for people from Afghanistan, humanitarian visas for people from Ukraine, and people released from detention.

We’ve put together resources for you to use:

a) Our recommended top three priorities of the policy change we’d like to see from the new government THIS year;

b) Our updated Platform for Change, which outlines the changes we’d like to see made in the next term of government; and

c) An analysis of the three main parties policies measured against these recommendations.

Can you raise the top three policy priorities with your local candidates?

Here’s a three-step process to raise these issues – and it will take just 15 minutes.

Step 1:

Use this spreadsheet to find the contact details of the candidates in your electorate. Each electorate has been linked to the ABC’s Electorates website which provides in-depth information about each seat. If you don’t know it already, you can find your electorate here.

Identify the two or three candidates in your electorate who are the most serious contenders or most likely to influence the outcome – generally the sitting MP or candidate for the party which holds the seat, other candidate/s for the major parties (Coalition and Labor), any high-profile or active Independent candidates and, in some seats, a candidate from another party which has previously attracted at least 20% of the vote in that electorate (see 2019 results on ABC’s Electorates website).

Step 2:

Get in touch with the key candidates in one (or all three) of the following ways

Call their office and request a meeting – citing our three priorities as the topic for discussion

Attend an event they’ll be at (you can check what these are on their website)

Email their office, highlighting the importance of the three priorities. Please write the email in your own words but here is some text you could consider adapting

Step 3:

If you hear back from a candidate or have a conversation with them, please let us know – it’ll be a great help for our future campaigning. Email us here

We’ve also put together a Q&A document to help these conversations. We hope as many of you as possible can follow these actions to ensure we can continue this positive momentum at such a critical time.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions by emailing our Campaigns Officer.