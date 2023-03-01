Make your voice heard for generations

If you have already made this incredible commitment, we thank you sincerely.

If you’re interested in finding out more, simply scan the QR code below to visit our website, or tick ‘yes’ on the response form included with this newsletter. You can also contact our Partnerships and Relationships Manager, Georgie McGrillen, on 0450 919 572, or email georgie.mcgrillen@refugeecouncil.org.au.

Photo credit: Ahmed Akacha