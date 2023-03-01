Refugee Council of Australia
Girl in a refugee camp playing with a skipping rope
Make your voice heard for generations

21 March 2023
With a gift in your will, you’ll create a legacy that ensures the voices of refugees and people seeking asylum are heard loud and clear, long into the future.

As a kind supporter of RCOA, you share our vision of a humane and compassionate future for people seeking asylum in Australia and around the globe.

There is no way of predicting what wars or oppressive regimes will force people to seek asylum. But with your support, we can keep working towards a future where refugees can begin to rebuild their lives here, with the dignity and respect they deserve.

After providing for your loved ones, a gift in your Will to RCOA is one of the most powerful ways to continue your influence on the safety and security of refugees and asylum seekers, for lifetimes.

As RCOA is a not-for-profit organisation that receives no Government funding, its work depends on the support of generous people like you, who choose to stand alongside refugees and people seeking asylum. Gifts in Wills are particularly important to our work, because they provide the security we need to plan for the future, so that we can continue advocating and campaigning for the rights of refugees and people seeking asylum in the coming decades.

If you have already made this incredible commitment, we thank you sincerely.

If you’re interested in finding out more, simply scan the QR code below to visit our website, or tick ‘yes’ on the response form included with this newsletter. You can also contact our Partnerships and Relationships Manager, Georgie McGrillen, on 0450 919 572, or email georgie.mcgrillen@refugeecouncil.org.au.

Photo credit: Ahmed Akacha

