Ballina Shire Council

3 November 2023
Ballina Shire Council is located in the Northern Rivers of the Far North Coast of New South Wales. It covers an area of 485 km² with a population of approximately 45,000. We have a prosperous economy based on building, retail, tourism, hospitality, agriculture and education.
In August 2023, Council decided to provide refugee welcome packs that include a library card, a three-month membership to our Ballina Indoor Sports Centre, a three-month family pass to one of our swimming pools, a one-off annual membership to our Northern Rivers Community Gallery and information on services and facilities in the Ballina Shire.

https://ballina.nsw.gov.au

 

