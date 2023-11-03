Ballina Shire Council is located in the Northern Rivers of the Far North Coast of New South Wales. It covers an area of 485 km² with a population of approximately 45,000. We have a prosperous economy based on building, retail, tourism, hospitality, agriculture and education.
In August 2023, Council decided to provide refugee welcome packs that include a library card, a three-month membership to our Ballina Indoor Sports Centre, a three-month family pass to one of our swimming pools, a one-off annual membership to our Northern Rivers Community Gallery and information on services and facilities in the Ballina Shire.