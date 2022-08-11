UNHCR Appeals for Support as Refugees Needing Urgent Resettlement Exceed 2 Million

The UN refugee agency UNHCR pleaded with resettlement states not to forget refugees in protracted situations across Africa, the Middle East and Asia when 250 delegates from across the globe gathered in Geneva for the 2022 Annual Tripartite Consultations on Resettlement (ATCR). For the first time in the ATCR’s 28 years, the number of refugees identified by UNHCR as being in urgent need of resettlement exceeded 2 million – a 36% increase on last year’s projection. In 2021, just 57,436 refugees were resettled. The number of refugees resettled after referral by UNHCR was 39,266, just 2.7% of the 1.445 million refugees identified as needing resettlement in 2021 and less than 0.2% of the global refugee population.

