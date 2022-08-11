Refugee Council of Australia
Montage of diverse refugee faces
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Home > Reports > UNHCR Appeals for Support as Refugees Needing Urgent Resettlement Exceed 2 Million
Reports

UNHCR Appeals for Support as Refugees Needing Urgent Resettlement Exceed 2 Million

11 August 2022
1 min read

The UN refugee agency UNHCR pleaded with resettlement states not to forget refugees in protracted situations across Africa, the Middle East and Asia when 250 delegates from across the globe gathered in Geneva for the 2022 Annual Tripartite Consultations on Resettlement (ATCR). For the first time in the ATCR’s 28 years, the number of refugees identified by UNHCR as being in urgent need of resettlement exceeded 2 million – a 36% increase on last year’s projection. In 2021, just 57,436 refugees were resettled. The number of refugees resettled after referral by UNHCR was 39,266, just 2.7% of the 1.445 million refugees identified as needing resettlement in 2021 and less than 0.2% of the global refugee population.

Read our report on the 2022 Annual Tripartite Consultations on Resettlement:

Download pdf

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

You may also like

Screen shot at pm
Reports

Refugee Response Index (RRI) – Australia review

The RRI is a civil society led initiative that was officially launched in 2022 to assess and monitor countries’ responses to refugees and asylum seekers in an independent and comprehensive manner. It covers each...

29 July 2022

Be a champion for refugee rights

Join our mailing list and be the first to receive active resources. We need you to show Australia cares about refugees.

Refugee Week 2022

Refugee Week from 19-25 June 2022 is Australia’s peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees and celebrate positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society.

Search

  • Category

  • Topic