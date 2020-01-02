2019 Annual General Meeting

RCOA’s 2019 AGM was held at Colin Biggers & Paisley lawyers, Level 42, 2 Park Street, Sydney, on Monday 11 November from 3pm-4.30pm.

The meeting was also an opportunity to hear a panel discussion on the upcoming Global Refugee Forum taking place in December. The discussion will provide an opportunity for RCOA members and friends to ask questions and put forward suggestions for Australian delegates to the Global Refugee Forum .

Elections took place for the following Board positions: President, Secretary, and 3 Organisational Member representative positions.