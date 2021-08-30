Afghanistan Helpsheet

The Refugee Council of Australia stands in solidarity with the Afghan community at this time of crisis and is advocating for the Australian Government to take urgent action and do more to provide safety and leadership.

Help for people with family members in Afghanistan

If you have visa enquiries about family members or loved ones in Afghanistan you can contact:

If you require assistance and advice about applying to bring family members, you can contact the following refugee legal centres:

If you do not have a local service, or your local service is at capacity, please contact RACS (NSW) or Refugee Legal (VIC) to seek legal assistance.

If you have lost contact with your family members in Afghanistan, contact:

the Australian Red Cross on their Restoring Family Links Hotline on 1800 875 199 (Monday to Friday 9am-5pm AEST), or send an email to tracing@redcross.org.au.

Mental health support

STARTTS provides counselling and community support services to people in NSW who have been affected by torture and trauma. These services are still available during the COVID-19 lockdown.

If you think you or someone you care about would benefit from this kind of support, you can contact STARTTS to make a referral. You can call (02) 9646 6800 and ask for the Intake Officer or complete this referral form and email it to stts-intakegeneral@health.nsw.gov.au

Anyone can make a referral to STARTTS – service providers, doctors and other medical professionals, a family member or friend of the person or the person themselves

Take action on Afghanistan

If you would like to support advocacy for Afghan refugees you can:

Call on the Australian Government to move right now to provide safety and leadership to respond to the crisis in Afghanistan, by clicking here.

Other ways members of the public can help

If you would like to support the Afghan community you can:

Donate to organisations providing humanitarian assistance on the ground here.

Donate here to support our advocacy work.

Photo credit: ©UNHCR/Edris Lutfi