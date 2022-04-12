2022 Federal Election Resources

With the Federal election now announced for 21 May 2022, we’ve put together some resources – including what we want to see achieved by the government, and an analysis of the major parties. We’ve also put together a Q&A document to help your conversations with politicians, friends and family on issues affecting refugees and people seeking asylum –

Three refugee issues facing urgent change in 2022

After conversations with politicians, and refugee-led and supporting organisations, we have established three priorities we want to see achieved this year.

Included are lasting solutions for those stuck in offshore processing systems, ending temporary protection and reinstating visas lost from our Refugee and Humanitarian Program.

Three priorities for 2022

What we’d like achieved in the next term of government

In 2017, five key policy areas were established through conversations between a wide range of participants from across the Australian refugee sector.

Although there has been some positive progress, including a special intake for refugees from Afghanistan, the identified issues continue to be our priority in the long term.

Platform for Change

Refugee policies of the major parties

This briefing provides an overview of the public positions on refugee issues of the Liberal-National Coalition, the Australian Labor Party and the Australian Greens – the three parties with the largest representation in the Australian Parliament. We also provide a link to independents and minor parties when they have published positions on refugee policies on their website.

The Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) does not endorse any of these parties but provides this information to enable voters to evaluate each party’s position.

2022 Election comparison