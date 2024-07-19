Offshore detention policy leaves 1000 refugees with no solution after 11 years 

18 July 2024

The Australian Government’s failure to find solutions for more than 1000 refugees sent to offshore detention in 2013 and 2014 must prompt urgent rethinking of its offshore processing policy, the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) says.

RCOA chief executive officer Paul Power said tomorrow’s 11th anniversary of then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s Regional Resettlement Arrangement with Papua New Guinea provided Australia with the opportunity for an honest assessment of options for those whose status still remains unresolved.

“Of the 3129 people sent to Manus Island and Nauru between July 2013 and mid 2014, 983 are in Australia with no permanent status and 46 remain in Papua New Guinea in desperate circumstances, relying on limited financial support from donors in Australia to meet their daily needs,” Mr Power said.

“Mr Rudd told the world in July 2013 that people sent to detention in PNG and found to be refugees would be permanently settled in PNG. That never happened and instead those subject to the offshore processing policy endured years of detention, abuse and psychological trauma.

“More than 70% of the 3129 people detained on Manus Island and Nauru after the policy implemented on 19 July 2013 were found to be owed refugee protection. Singling them out for harsh treatment as an example to others has so far cost Australian taxpayers more than $10 billion and has revealed levels of heartlessness, negligence and corrupt behaviour that have seriously undermined Australia’s reputation.

“The Government’s insistence that recognised refugees subject to the offshore processing policy will never be settled in Australia has meant that it has had to push other nations to step in and resettle them, in much the same way as wealthy and brutal regimes such as Saudi Arabia refuse to take responsibility for refugees on their territory.”

As of 31 May 2024, 1360 refugees have been resettled elsewhere, including 1106 to the United States and 157 to New Zealand.

In 2019, prior to Australia’s 2022 resettlement agreement with New Zealand, RCOA formed a partnership with MOSAIC in Vancouver and Ads Up Canada Refugee Network in Toronto to arrange sponsorship to Canada for refugees who had been excluded from US resettlement. Since then, Australian donors have contributed $4.9 million and 70 refugees have been resettled in Canada. Applications for another 46 refugees and 97 separated family members are being considered by the Canadian Government.

“As an organisation actively involved in seeking solutions for refugees who have suffered for years under this devastating policy, RCOA has been appealing for years to successive Ministers and senior officials to act on resolving the status of each person involved,” Mr Power said.

“Nothing is being gained by continuing the suffering of the 1029 refugees who still have no resolution after 11 years. While some have current applications for resettlement to other countries, many have no practical prospects for resettlement outside of Australia because their relocation will result in family separation.

“We appeal again to the Albanese Government to act quickly to find the most practical solutions available, whether in Australia or elsewhere, so that each person affected can begin to rebuild their lives after years of suffering and uncertainty.

“The treatment of those sought asylum in 2013 and 2014 leaves us deeply concerned about the 100 or so people now detained on Nauru after being intercepted at sea in the past year.

“Despite Labor’s strong criticism while in Opposition of the previous government’s secrecy regarding offshore detention, the Albanese Government has remained largely silent about its treatment of those currently held on Nauru.

“In March, we wrote to the Government to seek information about detention arrangements, access to healthcare and legal advice, the refugee status determination process and long-term plans for those owed refugee protection. To date, we have had no response.”